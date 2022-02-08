Washington Sundar happy to be back with a bang

Well done! Skipper Rohit shows his appreciation for Washington’s efforts.

AHMEDABAD

08 February 2022 03:52 IST

Worked on self-improvement during forced break, says offie

The last time Washington Sundar wore India blues in a match was 11 months ago, at the same venue. Since then, having suffered a finger injury, he could not be considered for the T20 World Cup.

As if that wasn’t a bitter pill to swallow, his international comeback was delayed further last month when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 days before his departure for South Africa.

Challenges

No wonder then that the allrounder was “happy to get off” on his comeback, setting up India’s win in the first ODI along with senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The lanky offie got a touch philosophical when asked about the challenges over the last year.

“There were a lot of challenges but I just wanted to do what I could to improve myself as a cricketer. That’s all that’s in my control and I was only focusing on that,” Washington said.

“There’ll always be challenges, that’s something I have realised, especially in the last couple of years. But what matters is how I push myself, keep getting better at what I want to, and keep improving myself. I’ve tried to focus on it.”

Disappointment

“It was very, very disappointing to have lost out on the chance to play the World Cup.

“But, there are two World Cups in the next 15-16 months, so that should be my focus,” he said.

Being in the present, performing better and enjoying the game is what he loves to do. Opportunities will follow, he said.