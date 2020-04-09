Was willing to die on the field: Richards

The legendary Viv Richards, one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game, says such was his passion for the game he didn’t mind dying on the cricket field while representing the West Indies.

Known for his aggressive batting, Richards dominated some of the fiercest fast bowlers of world cricket without donning a helmet. Richards, 68 now, was always aware of the risks but it didn’t bother him.

“My passion for the game was such I didn’t mind dying on the field playing something I loved,” Richards told former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson in a podcast.

Richards said he had always looked up to other athletes, who risked their lives, for inspiration. “I have looked at other sportsmen and women who I have a lot of respect for doing it to an extreme level,” said Richards, who amassed 8,540 and 6,721 runs in 121 Tests and 187 ODIs respectively.

“I see a guy driving a Formula 1 racing car, what could be more dangerous than that?” said Richards, to which Watson quipped: “Facing 150kmph without a helmet?”