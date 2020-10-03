Indian Premier League 2020 | David Warner impressed with Garg, Abhishek and Samad

Skipper’s pat for Garg and Abhishek

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said on Friday it was nice to see youngsters back themselves after his team defeated Chennai Super Kings.

On the fighting partnership of 77 between Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma for the fifth wicket, Warner said, "I asked them what was a good score and they said 150 and we got 164.

“These guys assessed the conditions and played really well.”

Warner said he had to back 18-year-old Abdul Samad in the final over when they had to defend 27 runs.

"I had no option. We tried to kill the game in the 19th over. Could have given it to Abhishek but Samad, with his height, had to bowl the last one," he said.

Garg said his confidence had grown after the knock. "The plan was to play my shots and their bowling helped," he said "There was positive energy on the field after such an innings" he said. "I felt very good in there, because it was a big stage with the senior players.

“I wasn't thinking too much, just played my natural game," he said.

"I think the best thing is the team management backed me after I failed in the first game."