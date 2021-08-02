Cricket

Warne tests positive for COVID-19

Warne.   | Photo Credit: LUKE WALKER

Cricket great Shane Warne was absent from London Spirit’s clash with Southern Brave in The Hundred competition after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old former Australia spinner is the head coach of London Spirit men’s team for the Lord’s-based franchise. “Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results,” the club said in a statement on Sunday. “A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test.”


