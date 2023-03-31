ADVERTISEMENT

Want Rishabh to take it slow and easy, says David Warner

March 31, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Lucknow

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of this IPL as he undergoes rehabilitation following a car accident

PTI

File photo of Delhi Capitals’s stand-in skipper David Warner. | Photo Credit: AP

Stand-in Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner on March 31 said the team wants regular captain Rishabh Pant to take it "slow and easy" as he recovers from the horrific car accident he suffered in December.

ALSO READ
It’s showtime again as innovations embellish the world’s most popular cricketing extravaganza 

The dashing wicket-keeper batter was ruled out of this IPL as he undergoes rehabilitation following the accident.

"He's looking forward to supporting us as much as he can. I am sure he'll try his best to come and see us.

"But we want him to recover, take it slow and easy and get better as fast as he can," Warner said on the eve of DC's match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner also spoke about Axar Patel's role as vice-captain in the side.

"Axar will have great knowledge about all the players in the squad. He'll be in control of relaying information to the bowlers and also help me deal with the language barrier." The opening batter expressed that the home ground advantage will be a huge factor this season with the tournament returning to the home and away format for the first time since 2019.

"You get to understand the wicket at your home ground and you've also got your fans, who give you a boost.

"The fans' chants in the stadium will give us great strength and belief to play at our best," Warner added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US