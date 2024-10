Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar and Shaun Pollock join Masters League governing council

Legendary Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, and Shaun Pollock were on Saturday (October 19, 2024) announced as the governing council members of the International Masters League tournament.

The inaugural edition of the six-nation T20 tournament featuring former players including India legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies’ Brian Lara will be held from November 17 to December 8.

“This trinity will oversee the strategic direction, rules, and operations of the IML, ensuring that the league remains a premier platform,” the IML said in a release.

The tournament will be held in three stages, from November 17-20 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, from November 21-27 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and from November 28 to December 8 at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

