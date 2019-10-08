Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vishnu special takes Kerala to victory

A hundred from Vishnu Vinod powered Kerala to a 65-run victory over Chhattisgarh in their Elite Group A clash in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday. Batting first at the Alur (3) grounds, Kerala made 296 for nine in 50 overs, with wicket-keeper Mohammed Azharuddeen contributing a half-century lower down the order. In response, Chhattisgarh was bowled out for 231 in 46 overs, with the Kerala pace bowlers in fine form. The victory was Kerala’s second of the tournament, taking the side to eight points.

Sandeep Warrier was excellent, taking three vital wickets to finish with three for 25, while M.D. Nidheesh (four for 54) and K.M. Asif (three for 50) also impressed. Chhattisgarh seemed well in the contest at one stage, with Jiwanjot Singh (56) and Ashutosh Singh (77) adding 105 runs for the second wicket. But Warrier got rid of both batsmen, while also accounting for captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia to trigger a collapse.

Storming off the blocks

Earlier, after Kerala had been put in to bat, Vishnu Vinod slammed his second century of the tournament — and his second List A ton overall. The opener scored a 91-ball-123, studded with five fours and 11 sixes. Vishnu stormed off the blocks, reaching his half-century off 31 deliveries as he and Sachin Baby added 93 runs for the third wicket. Vishnu carried on to raise his hundred off 71 balls, even as wickets fell at the other end.

Meanwhile, at the neighbouring Alur (2) ground, a century from 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal helped Mumbai secure a massive 130-run win over Goa. Jaiswal made 113 — his first at senior level for Mumbai — as he and Aditya Tare (86) added 152 runs for the opening wicket. Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube all came and exploded thereafter as Mumbai notched up a mammoth 362 for four in 50 overs.

At the Alur (1) ground, Jharkhand crushed Saurashtra by 130 runs, with Utkarsh Singh (100 and four for 34) turning in a fine all-round performance.

The scores: Kerala 296 for nine in 50 overs (Vishnu Vinod 123, Mohammed Azharuddeen 56, Sachin Baby 34, Jalaj Saxena 34, Veer Pratap Singh three for 82) bt Chhattisgarh 231 in 46 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 56, Ashutosh Singh 77, Harpreet Singh 26, M.D. Nidheesh four for 54, K.M. Asif three for 50, Sandeep Warrier three for 25).

Jharkhand 259 in 48.5 overs (Utkarsh Singh 100, Anand Singh 26, Virat Singh 52 n.o., Jaydev Unadkat three for 34, D. Jadeja three for 58) bt Saurashtra 129 in 37.4 overs (Arpit Vasavada 47, Utkarsh Singh four for 34, Vivekanand Tiwari three for 17).

Mumbai 362 for four in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 113, Aditya Tare 86, Siddhesh Lad 34, Shreyas Iyer 47, Suryakumar Yadav 34 n.o., Shivam Dube 33 n.o.) bt Goa 232 in 48.1 overs (Aditya Kaushik 43, Sagun Kamat 32, Snehal Kauthankar 50, C.M. Gautam 25, Shams Mulani three for 38).

Monday’s scores: Karnataka 278 for seven in 50 overs (Manish Pandey 50, B.R. Sharath 45 n.o., K. Gowtham 34, Devdutt Padikkal 44, K.L. Rahul 33) bt Andhra 225 in 46.5 overs (D.B. Prashanth Kumar 78, K.S. Bharat 38, Shoaib Mohammed Khan 28, Shreyas Gopal four for 48, Prasidh Krishna three for 40).

Chhattisgarh 246 for eight in 47 overs (Shashank Chandrakar 53, Ashutosh Singh 29, Amandeep Khare 53, Shashank Singh 47, K.D. Patel three for 47) bt Saurashtra 181 in 41.3 overs (Sheldon Jackson 75, Arpit Vasavada 36, Sumit Ruikar five for 32).

Goa 122 in 37.4 overs (Amogh Desai 55, Amit Verma 29, Md. Siraj four for 20, B. Sandeep four for 13) lost to Hyderabad 126 for five in 22.2 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 66 n.o., J. Mallikarjun 30).