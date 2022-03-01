Virat Kohli's 100th Test match will be played in front of spectators in Mohali: BCCI

The PCA had also decided to felicitate Kohli on his landmark achievement of playing 100 Tests. File | Photo Credit: PTI

This reverses an earlier decision to play the game behind closed doors.

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which will be superstar batter Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test match, beginning here on Friday will be played in front of spectators, reversing an earlier decision to play the game behind closed doors.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Tuesday that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Kohli playing his 100th Test match.

"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors," Shah said in the statement.

"The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations and in present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match."

The BCCI Secretary said though the recent white-ball series against the West Indies was played behind closed doors, the dip in COVID-19 cases across the country allowed the hosting associations to permit crowds.

"Based on the advisories by the state health authorities, fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20Is without crowds owing to polling a day before the match.

"I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come."

50% capacity

The PCA also confirmed that spectators would be permitted in the Test match.

"The BCCI has told us to go ahead with 50% crowd during the upcoming Test match. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had called us and informed that 50 per cent crowd will be allowed and we are now making necessary arrangements," PCA treasurer RP Singla told PTI on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was decided that Kohli's landmark Test would be held behind closed doors. It led to widespread criticism with many accusing the BCCI of not doing enough to celebrate the reigning superstar of Indian cricket.

Singla had said last week that spectators would not be allowed as per the directive of BCCI as there were still fresh COVID-19 cases emerging in and around Mohali.

The PCA had also decided to felicitate Kohli on his landmark achievement of playing 100 Tests. Kohli has scored 7962 runs from 99 Tests at an average of 50.39.