Virat Kohli to play all formats for three years

Wellington

19 February 2020 22:25 IST

“At a time when the body doesn’t respond as well, you might have a different conversation,” the Indian skipper said

How long can Virat Kohli continue playing all three formats considering India’s hectic schedule right through the year?

The India skipper answered, “I think it’s been eight or nine years that I have been playing almost 300 days a year with the travelling and practice sessions. And the intensity is right up there all the time. So it does take a lot out of you.” He added, “It’s not that easy. Then being captain and having intensity in practice sessions and discussing the game, so it does take a toll on you. So I am not in that space at the moment. So periodic breaks for me seem to work pretty okay.”

Kohli said, “At a time when the body doesn’t respond as well, maybe when I am 34 or 35, you might have a different conversation. But for the next two-three years, I have no issues at all. Can keep going on with the same intensity.”

