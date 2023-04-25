HamberMenu
Virat Kohli, RCB players fined for slow over-rate during IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals

April 25, 2023 02:49 am | Updated 02:49 am IST - Bengaluru:

ANI
Kohli was fined ₹24 lakh as it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct. File

Kohli was fined ₹24 lakh as it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had named Virat Kohli as their captain for their game against Rajasthan Royals, was on Monday fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL clash on Sunday.

As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined ₹24 lakh and each member of the playing XI, including the impact substitute, was fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of the match fee, whichever is lesser, the IPL stated in a release.

RCB defeated the Royals by seven runs.

Earlier this season, Kohli was fined 10% of his match fees as he 'admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct', after RCB's contest against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

