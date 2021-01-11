Cricket

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announce birth of baby girl

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma during their wedding reception. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma announced on Monday that they have been blessed with a baby girl. This is the couple’s first child.

Kohli took to Twitter to make the announcement, both in English and Hindi.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” he tweeted.

Kohli is on paternity leave from the ongoing tour of Australia, where Ajinkya Rahane is leading the side in his absence.

