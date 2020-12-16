Watch | Virat Kohli and Steve Smith: The human side of two giants

Skipper Virat Kohli urging the Indian fans not to boo Steve Smith during the World Cup match against Australia at The Oval was one of the most heart-warming moments of the 2019 edition.
In the build-up to the Test series that begins in Adelaide on Thursday, Kohli and Smith were involved in a 30-minute chat. The Australian batsman asked Kohli: “What prompted you to approach the Indian crowd and ask them to stop booing me when we played our World Cup match?”
“To me, an incident happened and you guys realised what had happened. You came back after a long time, having gone through everything that you had to,” replied Kohli, referring to Smith coming back after serving a one-year ban following the ball-tampering scandal during Australia’s tour of South Africa in 2018 when he was the captain.
“In life, nothing can be that permanent you carry it for life. People make mistakes and learn from it. I felt it was not fair to target an individual personally. As much as we play against each other, there is a human side to things as well,” said Kohli.
Thanking the Indian skipper, Smith said, “I treasured that. Remember, I sent you a message that night, saying it was top class.”
Kohli’s gesture earned him the 2019 ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath