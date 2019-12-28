Watch | Virat Kohli among Wisden’s Cricketers-of-the-Decade

India captain Virat Kohli has been named in the 'Cricketers of the Decade' list along with four others, by the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanac. Kohli has scored 5,775 more international runs than anyone else in the last 10 years. He was named captain of the 'Wisden Test Team of the Decade'. The 31-year-old also featured in the 'Wisden ODI XI'. Kohli averages more than 50 in all formats. He has already amassed 70 international hundreds and is third on the list of leading run-scorers of all time, with 21,444 runs.

The Five Wisden Cricketers of the Decade:

Steve Smith

Ellyse Perry

Dale Steyn

AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli