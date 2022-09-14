Virat Kohli a great inspirational figure, says Rachin Ravindra

Ravindra revels in the challenges thrown upby the longest version. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

The gritty fight against the odds to secure a draw in a Test match is one of cricket’s unique delights. Rachin Ravindra could experience the gratification of saving a Test on his debut, for New Zealand against India at Kanpur last November.

He came in at No. 8 and played out 91 balls for his 18 not out. The last-wicket stand, with Ajaz Patel, was unbroken after 8.4 overs.

Great experience

On a rainy, windy evening in this small, beautiful Karnataka city, Ravindra breaks into his hearty smile when he recalls that effort. “It was a great experience, facing R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in front of a massive crowd,” he told The Hindu , a little after the second ‘Test’ is rained off. “They are the best spinners in the world and were bowling in helpful conditions. If you could play those guys, you could play most spinners,” he said.

The 22-year-old believes such games prove that Test cricket is not dying at all. “I think such draws are so exciting,” he says.

Though he wants to do well in all the formats — he has already played six T20Is — he loves Tests the most. And among the current generation, the two men he admires most have been fabulous in Test cricket — Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson.

“I look up to them, both,” Ravindra said. “Virat averages around 50 in all three formats and that is difficult to achieve. He is all class and plays with so much intensity. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t score a hundred for two years. He inspires people.”

There are also two former Indian greats that he admires — Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. His name is actually a combination of the first names of the two legends. His name also reveals that he has roots in India. In fact, he has many relatives in Bengaluru, where he caught the eye with his left-arm spin in the first ‘Test’.

“I have both my sets of grandparents in Bengaluru, and uncles and aunts as well,” he said. “I will make sure they come and watch me play in the third ‘Test’ (which starts at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday).”

He must be hoping to make a big score opening the innings.

“Though I have batted lower down the order for New Zealand in Tests, which is understandable, I like being an opener,” he said. “That is what I do in domestic cricket back home.”

New Zealand-A coach Rob Walter believes Ravindra can be a genuine all-rounder. “Yes, I want to be an all-rounder,” he said.