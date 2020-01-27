Vinay Kumar crosses 500 milestone

Cricket

With a six for 32 haul in Chandigarh’s first innings, Puducherry fast bowler Vinay Kumar went past the 500-wicket mark in First Class cricket. Vinay now has 502 First Class scalps.

Earlier in the season, Vinay overtook Pankaj Singh to become the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Ranji Trophy history. Vinay started his career with Karnataka, representing and leading the State with distinction over a span of 15 years.

