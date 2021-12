Vijay Marchant Trophy postponed

MUMBAI

31 December 2021 03:03 IST

It was scheduled to begin at various venues on Jan. 9.

The fears of a third wave to Omicron variant of COVID-19 has forced the BCCI to postpone of the Vijay Marchant Trophy, the inter-State U-16 cricket championship.

“The cases across lndia are spiraling and despite being a large number of adults doubly vaccinated, they have still been infected.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation in lndia and across the world, and it is estimated that the caseload will shoot up in the immediate future if the situation is not controlled now,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote in an email to all the affiliated units.

Advertising

Advertising

The Merchant Trophy was scheduled to begin at various venues on Jan. 9.

The email, accessed by The Hindu, cites lack of vaccinations as the main reason for the decision.

“The primary reason is that the participants are still not vaccinated and, as such, are vulnerable.

“We must exercise caution and not be adventurous and put the health of our talented cricketers at grave risk,” Shah stated.

This will be the second successive season that the pandemic has forced the tournament’s suspension.