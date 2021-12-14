Vijay Hazare Trophy | TN, Karnataka make the grade despite losing

Former tops the group while latter finishes second

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, despite suffering defeats in their last round matches, qualified for the knockouts from Elite Group B in the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket tournament here on Tuesday.

The last round of upsets in the group meant that four teams — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bengal and Pondicherry —finished with 12 points each.

However, Tamil Nadu by virtue of better net rate rate became the group champion and qualified for the quarterfinals while Karnataka, the runner-up, qualified for the pre-quarterfinals.

At the KCA Stadium, Murukumpuzha, Baroda defeated Tamil Nadu by 41 runs to end its disappointing campaign on a high.

Clueless

The Baroda spinners defended a paltry 114 by bundling out Tamil Nadu for 73. With the ball turning square in the second innings, the Tamil Nadu batters were left clueless with left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt picking up three wickets.

Krunal Pandya started the slide by trapping in-form B. Indrajith (1) and Jagadeesan (11) in the seventh over. The run out of Washington Sundar further deepened the crisis as TN crumbled in just 20.2 overs.

In the morning, the TN spinners stuck to their task after medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier gave the customary early breakthrough. Krunal waged a lone battle to top-score with 38 and put on 30 runs for the fifth wicket with Shashwat Rawat (11). His dismissal brought a quick end to the Baroda’s innings.

At the St. Xavier’s College ground, Bengal defeated Karnataka by four wickets for its third win.

Losing momentum

Left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik (four for 48) pulled things back for Bengal with a twin strike in the 40th over. Karnataka lost the momentum and ended up making 252 for eight, much lesser than anticipated.

Bengal opener Abhisek Das (58) counter-attacked to give his side a good start but medium-pacer Pratik Jain struck twice in the same over to give Karnataka some hope. However, Sudip Chatterjee (63) and Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (49) figured in a match-winning 113-run stand for the fourth wicket to shut out Karnataka’s chances.

At the Sports Hub, Pondicherry scalped another big fish by defeating Mumbai by 18 runs. Chasing 158, Mumbai was dismissed for 139 with off-spinner Fabid Ahmed (four for 16) doing the damage.

Opener Aakarshit Gomel (70) and Dhawal Kulkarni (18) nearly pulled it off for Mumbai, adding 49 runs for the ninth wicket. However, both fell in quick succession to hand Pondicherry an unlikely win.