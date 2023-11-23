HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijay Hazare Trophy | T20 rivalry set to filter into the one-day format as Punjab, Baroda face off again

November 23, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Thane:

Amol Karhadkar
Friends off the field: Punjab skipper Mandeep and Baroda captain Krunal strike a pose ahead of their opening match

Friends off the field: Punjab skipper Mandeep and Baroda captain Krunal strike a pose ahead of their opening match | Photo Credit: Amol Karhadkar

The ODI World Cup may have concluded over the weekend. But the one-day format will be on the minds of the domestic fraternity despite the cricket world moving into the T20 mode, with an eye on next year’s T20 World Cup.

Interestingly, Punjab and Baroda — the two teams that faced each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final earlier this month — will revive their rivalry on Thursday on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

On November 6, Mandeep Singh’s Punjab halted Baroda’s brilliant run in a high-scoring SMAT final.

With the adjacent city to Mumbai being the home-town of Punjab head coach Aavishkar Salvi, his family had delivered a home-cooked meal for the outfit.

Punjab head coach Aavishkar Salvi saw his boys slog it out for almost three hours at the Dadovi Konddev stadium.

On the other side of the strip that’s been prepared under the watchful eyes of BCCI-appointed curator Y.L. Chandrasekhar Rao of Hyderabad, Krunal Pandya’s lot trained hard with head coach Mukund Parmar and bowling coach S. Arvind monitoring closely.

Some may feel that the Group E opening clash will be an opportunity for Baroda to settle its loss in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. But the team isn’t looking at it that way.

“It’s not a grudge match. It’s a fresh start to the new format. We are looking to continue the good work over the last month in the 50-over format and start off with a win,” said Parmar, the Gujarat stalwart who took over the reins at the start of the season.

The match will also be a clash between the Group E heavyweights, with Tamil Nadu — the third powerhouse in the group — set to begin its campaign on Saturday. Punjab will be without left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, one of its T20 triumph stars, who will be representing India for the T20I series against Australia. “It’s not the first time we are playing without Arshdeep. And in the last two-three years, we are used to facing a big opponent at the start of our Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign,” said Mandeep.

“I am confident that the week-long preparation has enabled all the boys to adapt to the format and we hope to start off with a win.”

Thursday’s matches: Punjab vs Baroda (Thane); Goa vs Madhya Pradesh (Brabourne Stadium); Bengal vs Nagaland (Bandra-Kurla Complex).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.