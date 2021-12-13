Vijay Hazare Trophy | Karnataka beats Baroda

Pondicherry surprises Tamil Nadu, wins by a run via VJD method after Trivedi’s splendid final over

Karnataka rolled over a listless Baroda to notch up its third win in Elite Group B of the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket tournament at the Sports Hub here on Sunday.

After bundling out Baroda for a modest 176 in 48.3 overs on a spin-friendly track, Karnataka romped home in the 39th over, losing just four wickets.

Flurry of boundaries

Karnataka was cruising at 136 for four when rain stopped play for about half-an-hour. A flurry of boundaries from K.V. Siddharth (46 not out) and S. Sharath (21 not out) after the restart saw Karnataka reach the revised target of 147 quite easily.

Earlier, things looked bright for Baroda in the morning when openers Kedar Devdhar (31) and Aditya Waghmode (27) added 59 runs for the first wicket.

But medium-pacer V. Koushik dismissed the openers to set the stage for the spinners.

Relentless

The Karnataka spinners stifled the Baroda batters in the middle-overs with their accuracy to draw false strokes from them.

Leg-spinner K.C. Cariappa with subtle variations picked up three wickets (three for 28) while another leggie Praveen Dubey (two for 31) and left-arm spinner J. Suchith, who bowled economically, were relentless as Baroda lost its way.

The Baroda spinners failed to get the same purchase from the pitch to trouble the Karnataka batters. The slow surface also blunted the effectiveness of the medium-pacers as openers R. Samarth (35) and Rohan Kadam (14) added 44 runs.

Quick run outs

The two quick run outs of Manish Pandey (19) and Karun Nair (0) were the only hiccups Karnataka suffered during its chase.

At the St. Xavier‘s College ground, Pondicherry stunned Tamil Nadu by one run (VJD Method).

Needing 206 for a win off 44 overs (revised target), Tamil Nadu fell agonisingly short as Pondicherry medium-pacer Sagar V. Trivedi bowled a splendid final over.

He conceded just seven runs and picked up the important wicket of M. Mohammed (17) to give his side its second win of the tournament.

Momentum hit

The rain break hurt Tamil Nadu’s momentum as the side collapsed from a comfortable 159 for three to 174 for seven.

The Pondicherry medium-pacers pulled things back with tight spells.

At the KCA stadium, Murukumpuzha, Bengal defeated Mumbai by 67 runs, again by the VJD Method.