Vijay Hazare Trophy | Jagadeesan scores 141-ball 277, breaks world record for highest ever List A score

November 21, 2022 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan on Monday shattered the world record for the highest ever individual score in men's List A cricket by hammering a 141-ball 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu won the Group C match by 435 runs, making it the biggest victory margin in a List A match. The previous record was Somerset's 346-run win over Devon in 1990.

The 26-year-old Jagadeesan bettered the record of Alistair Brown's previous high of 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002. The Indian record for highest List A score of 264 by Rohit Sharma in an ODI against Sri Lanka was also obliterated in the process.

Tamil Nadu's 506 for two in the match is also the highest team total in men's List A cricket, bettering the previous best of 498 for four by England against the Netherlands earlier this year.

The previous highest List A total in India was 457 for four by Mumbai against Puducherry in Jaipur in 2021.

Trending

Veteran India cricketer and Jagadeesan's TN teammate Dinesh Karthik congratulated him and said in a tweet: "WORLD RECORD alert. What an amazing effort by @Jagadeesan_200 Couldn't be happier for him. Big things await. Sai Sudarshan what an amazing tournament so far. This opening combo is killing it. Well done boys."

Hinting at the gulf in standards, he said in another tweet: "Also on another side note Does it make sense to have the north east teams play the elite teams in the league phase. It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off! Can't they have a separate group and then qualify?"

Arunachal was among the nine teams that joined the domestic circuit from the 2018-19 season.

It rained records as Jagadeesan went on the rampage against the hapless Arunachal bowling attack.

By reaching 200 in 114 balls, he made the joint fastest ever double ton in List A history. Travis Head had taken 114 balls to score his double century for South Australia against Queensland in Australia's Marsh Cup last year.

Jagadeesan's 15 sixes made it the highest by a batter in an innings in Vijay Hazare Trophy, improving on the 12 by Yashasvi Jaiswal during his knock of 203 in the 2019-20 season.

The right-handed batter also made a new mark by scoring his fifth consecutive List A century.

Besides, he went past Prithvi Shaw (227 vs Puducherry in 2021) for the highest score ever in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper also became the sixth batter to hit a double ton in India's premier one-day competition.

Jagadeesan's opening wicket partnership of 416 with B Sai Sudharsan, who made 154 (102 balls, 19 fours, 2 six), is also a record for the highest partnership for any wicket in List 'A' cricket.

The previous highest partnership was 372 between Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels for the second wicket for West Indies against Zimbabwe in an ODI in 2015.

The previous highest partnership in Indian domestic cricket was 338 by Sanju Samson and Sachin Baby for Kerala against Goa in 2019.

On Saturday, he had joined Kumar Sangakkara, Alviro Petersen and Devdutt Padikkal by scoring his fourth consecutive hundreds in List A cricket.

Jagadeesan's tons in the ongoing Hazare Trophy tournament have come against Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra and Goa, apart from Monday's monumental knock against Arunachal.

By scoring his fifth ton in the ongoing tournament, Jagadeesan went past the record of four in a single edition. Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad had hit four hundreds each in previous years.

Jagadeesan was recently released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL auction next month.

Meanwhile, Arunachal's Chetan Anand leaked as many as 114 runs in his 10 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT