Vijay Hazare Trophy | High-profile clash between Mumbai-TN

Former has a few match-winners while Washington and Karthik’s return will give a boost to the latter

All-rounder Washington Sundar’s comeback will be the focal point in the high-profile clash between Tamil Nadu and defending champion Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the St. Xavier’s College ground here on Wednesday.

In all probability, Washington, who has been sidelined with a hand injury since July, will play the opener against Mumbai. His and veteran Dinesh Karthik’s return will give a boost to Tamil Nadu, which is coming into the competition fresh from the title triumph in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Captain Vijay Shankar will hope for more game-changing knocks from his trump card Shahrukh Khan, whose cameos largely led to Tamil Nadu’s victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

However, Tamil Nadu will be wary of Mumbai, which despite missing several key top players, is not a push over.

Led by all-rounder Shams Mulani, Mumbai has a few match-winners in the young Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and the experienced Siddhesh Lad and Dhawal Kulkarni, who will again spearhead the bowling attack.

Group of death

Both teams would want to start the campaign on a winning note in the group of death which also has former champion Karnataka, Bengal, Baroda and Pondicherry in the fray.

Karnataka meets Pondicherry

Karnataka starts its campaign with a relatively easy outing against Pondicherry while Bengal will lock horns with Baroda.

The teams will have one eye on the weather as the city has been receiving intermittent showers for the last couple of days. Though it remained sunny on Tuesday, the forecast is for more rain in the coming days.