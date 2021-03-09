Vijay Hazare Trophy | Fighting U.P. downs Delhi

Upendra Yadav and Karan Sharma script brilliant rally

Delhi’s top-order batting failed for the second time in three days and a fighting Uttar Pradesh did not allow the host any real chance of making a comeback.

Eventually, UP cruised to an emphatic 46-run victory in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.

On Thursday, UP will return to Ferozeshah Kotlato face Gujarat in the semifinal.

Put in to bat, UP recovered from 66 for four by riding on a 129-run stand involving Upendra Yadav (112, 101b, 11x4, 2x6) and skipper Karan Sharma (83, 100b, 11x4) to reach 280 for seven in 50 overs.

Rattled by left-arm medium pacer Yash Dayal (3/53) who sent back openers Dhruv Shorey and Hiten Dalal in the second over of the innings, Delhi never recovered. Though Lalit Yadav (61, 78b, 8x4) and Anuj Rawat (47, 64b, 4x4) gave some hope to Delhi during their 102-run stand for the sixth wicket, the mounting required run-rate kept UP ahead in the game.

If the Delhi dugout expected the duo of Rawat and Sangwan to produce another match-winning seventh-wicket stand like they did miraculously against Uttarakhand on Sunday, it was not to be.

In the other quarterfinal at Air Force ground (Palam), Mumbai, chasing 285 in its quarterfinal against Saurashtra, reached the target in the 42nd over. Prithvi Shaw led the way with a strokeful 185 (123b, 21x4, 7x6) and put n 238 for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (75, 10x4, 1x6).

The scores: Saurashtra 284/5 in 50 overs (Samarth Vyas 90, Chirag Jani 53 n.o., Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 53) lost to Mumbai 285/1 in 41.5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 185 n.o., Yashasvi Jaiswal 75).

Uttar Pradesh 280/7 in 50 overs (Upendra Yadav 112, Karan Sharma 83, Sameer Chaudhary 43 not out) beat Delhi 234 in 48.1 overs (Lalit Yadav 61, Anuj Rawat 47).

Semifinals: March 11: Mumbai vs Karnataka; UP vs Gujarat.