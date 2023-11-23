HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY | Baroda holds on to a narrow win against Punjab

CRICKET | The clash between two turned out to be an even more exciting affair than the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final that the same sides contested earlier

November 23, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thane:

Amol Karhadkar
Atit Sheth’s perfect yorker to dismiss Kaul put paid to Punjab’s fightback.

Atit Sheth’s perfect yorker to dismiss Kaul put paid to Punjab’s fightback. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: BISWARANJAN ROUT

With no buzz having been created locally, the Dadoji Konddev Stadium had just a handful of spectators, including a few promising cricketers. All of them witnessed a thrilling start to the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group E proceedings, thanks to Punjab and Baroda.

The clash turned out to be an even more exciting affair than the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final earlier this month between the same two sides. Baroda defended a moderate total of 214 to snatch a win by the narrowest of margins.

The three-run win — with Atit Sheth bowling a perfect yorker to dismiss Siddharth Kaul off the last ball of the penultimate over — also gave Baroda some solace after ending up on the losing side in the SMAT final.

Had it not been for Kaul’s (47, 50b, 2x4, 3x6) knock and his late fightback with Harpreet Brar (23, 51b, 3x4), Baroda may well have won by a big margin. When Kaul, the pacer, joined Brar at the crease, Punjab was reeling at 146 for eight. The target of 215 appeared a distant dream then.

But Kaul’s huge six over long-on off Baba Shahi Pathan in the 39th over, which fetched 16 runs, gave Punjab a glimmer of hope. With the required run-rate under check, Kaul opened up his arms sparingly while Harpreet held an end up.

The 49-run association was broken by offie Mahesh Pithiya, who managed to breach Harpreet’s defence in the 46th over. With 20 runs remaining, the onus was on Kaul to finish the game off for his team. However, Sheth — who had accounted for Anmolpreet Singh and skipper Mandeep Singh in successive overs earlier — gave Baroda a famous win.

Earlier in the morning, Baltej Singh used the favourable conditions to break the back of Baroda’s top order. The lanky pacer — who was bowled out in the 30th over — picked up two wickets each in his two spells to leave Baroda reeling. Had it not been for captain Krunal Pandya’s fine knock and Shivalik Sharma’s fifty at No. 7, Baroda would have struggled to cross the 200-run mark.

Related Topics

cricket / One-day cricket / national tournament / national championship / domestic / sport / sports event / Punjab

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.