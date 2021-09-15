Vihari to turn out for Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

15 September 2021 23:56 IST

India cricketer Hanuma Vihari will play for Hyderabad in the coming season, with all the necessary formalities regarding his move to shift base from Andhra being completed, a senior official of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) said.

“Vihari spoke to the HCA top brass over the last few days, making clear his intention to play for Hyderabad again and he has been welcomed to do so,” the source told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Vihari moved from Hyderabad to Andhra in the 2015 season, apparently for better prospects. After that, he went on to play for India in Test matches.

“I am taking this opportunity to inform everyone that I am parting ways with Andhra Cricket Association on good terms,” Vihari said.

“ I thank all my teammates (Andhra), coaches and office-bearers of ACA for the constant support,” he added.