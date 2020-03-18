Vihari to play in English county

18 March 2020 18:36 IST

Indian Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari will play for a leading team in the English county championship in August.

The 26-year-old Vihari, who has played nine Tests so far, scoring 552 runs with a century and four fifties, says it should be a great experience.

“It is obviously exciting to play for the first time in English county which is said to be a rewarding experience. I hope to keep improving, which is the key for longevity at the highest level,” Vihari said in a chat with The Hindu on Wednesday.

Returning back from the just-concluded TNCA League in Chennai, where he played in the first division for Nelson Sports Club, Vihari said he will be playing the last four games for the County side in view of the on-going Coronavirus threat and the precautionary measures in place.

“I feel that things are going in the right direction right now as far my cricketing career is concerned and I wish to take the game to the next level,” he said.

“I am taking a break right now (he led Andhra in the Ranji Trophy before joining the Indian team on the tour to New Zealand). The aim will be to focus on my fitness and try to keep improving in every aspect of the game,” Vihari said.