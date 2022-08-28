Vihari to play for Andhra

Returns to team from which he joined Hyderabad last season

Returns to team from which he joined Hyderabad last season

India middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari will play for Andhra in the coming Ranji Trophy season.

The 28-year-old Vihari told The Hindu that Andhra wanted his services and that he was also keen to move over this season.

Good memories

"There is no specific reason. I have had good memories with Andhra when I played last time (he played for Hyderabad for one season last year after switching over from Andhra). I wanted to help the team do well and be part of something really creditable in the Ranji campaign," Vihari said.

The star batsman, who played 16 Tests scoring 889 runs, including a century, at an average of 33.56, said he would continue to keep working hard to be consistent at the highest level.

"My next assignment is leading South Zone in the Duleep Trophy which is very important as I prepare for the season ahead," said the Hyderabadi who is now playing in the TNCA League in Chennai for Nelson Cricket Club.

All-format player

"Definitely, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is one event which I am eager to perform well in. I am keen to also make a mark in white-ball cricket as I believe I can be good in all formats of the game," Vihari said.

"It is understandable that we don't have too many Tests this year because of the T20 World Cup. But, I am gearing up to be ready to accept any challenge when I get the chance to play for India," he said.