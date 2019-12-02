Vihari hopes for an improved show from Andhra team

India cricketer G. Hanuma Vihari, who will be leading Andhra in the forthcoming Ranji Trophy season, hopes for an improved performance even as the team started a preparatory camp at the Mulapadu Cricket Complex on Sunday before taking on Ranji champion Vidarbha at home from December 9.

“We have been a bit disappointing in both the one-day and T20 format this season. The focus will be to plug the areas of concern and work with sincerity to make a big impact in the Ranji Trophy,” Vihari told The Hindu. He, incidentally, was on national duty last season and played only one Ranji game.

“There is no way I am going to relax, having played at the highest level. I always have great respect for grass-root level as that is where I came from. To me, every game at any level is important. I will try my best to bring in all the decade-old First Class experience for Andhra’s cause,” said the quiet performer, who will be playing his fourth season for the team after moving over from Hyderabad.

The 26-year-old top order batsman feels the team is a perfect mix of experience and youth and as the core group has been playing for the last three years, the understanding is pretty good and they are all keen to see that the team will be a force to reckon with.

“There is lot of positive energy in the team and every one in the squad is determined to prove a point or two.

“I will try to get the best out of the players. The intensity in preparations this time around is something I am really pleased with and this should help the team in a long way,” Vihari said.

“With one week to to go for the Ranji season opener which I feel is a very tough match, I am sure the boys will be fine-tuned for the bigger challenges ahead. Importantly, the ACA is known for its professionalism in taking care of the players and their needs for better results. So, the onus is on us to live upto the expectations.

‘Huge opportunity’

“Personally, I look at every match as a huge opportunity to showcase my skills and keep looking ahead. I believe this is the philosophy of this Andhra team too,” Vihari concluded.