Viacom18 wins Women’s IPL media rights for ₹951 crore

January 16, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The much-awaited Women’s IPL will be starting from March 2023 to be held in a one-month window

The Hindu Bureau

Indian women’s cricket team players pose for photographs with their silver medals and the tricolour after the medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, U.K. on August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd on January 16 won the Women’s IPL media rights for ₹951 crore, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced.

“Viacom has committed ₹951 crore which means per match value of ₹7.09 crore for next 5 years (2023-27)... After pay equity, today’s bidding for media rights for Women’s IPL marks another historic mandate,” Mr. Shah said.

The much-awaited Women’s IPL will be starting from March 2023 to be held in a one-month window and in all likelihood with five teams, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development on Friday.

The BCCI bigwigs have discussed the issue and a March window has been found for the tournament after the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

“Yes, the WIPL will start in the first week of March and we have earmarked a four-week window for the first year. The T20 World Cup in South Africa is from February 9 to 26 and immediately after that we plan to hold the WIPL,” a senior BCCI official privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

(With PTI inputs)

