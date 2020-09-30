Indian Premier Leauge | Very, very impressed with Samad: Warner

HYDERABAD

30 September 2020 22:37 IST

Coach Ponting concedes Capitals was outplayed

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner said his bowlers held their nerve and hit the right line and length to help the team to victory against Delhi Capitals in the IPL on Tuesday.

In a virtual media conference, Warner said batting first and putting runs on the board was good.

“They (Delhi) bowled very well in the PowerPlay. It was a clever change of pace and set a good field for us,” Warner said about his team’s slow start.

“It was a big call including Kane Williamson. For us, it is important that we establish a very good middle-order. Four set batters at the top. Obviously, there are going to be opportunities for Nabi to come in as well. We try to put or chase big totals,” he added.

Exceptional

“But credit to our bowlers, especially through the middle. And, death bowling was outstanding. Rashid (Khan) was exceptionally great. He knows exactly what he has to do. He bowled stump to stump and built lot of pressure. With left-arm spinner Abhishek playing, Rashid knew his role today.”

“On Abdul Samad, the SRH captain said: “I was very, very impressed with him.”

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting said the team was just outplayed. “The top-order partnership for SRH was the difference in the game. And in bowling, they executed their yorkers better than we did.”

Shreyas fined

Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined ₹12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their match on Tuesday.

Since this was Capitals’ first offence of the season, Shreyas was docked ₹12 lakh under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to over-rate.