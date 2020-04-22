Venkat was all style, grace and ruthlessness

He is picture perfect with his bowling action when you scan through old photographs. His long mane flowing back, him classically side-on with the pivot and the hip-drive, and the ball, with serious revs, leaving his supple fingers in a manner that is timeless.

Srinivas Venkatraghavan was an amalgam of style and grace, impeccable but also ruthless on the field.

Venkat turned 75 on Tuesday and it marked an important landmark in a riveting journey that saw him donning different roles with panache and sincerity.

Nine roles

“I thank the Lord for the opportunities he gave me and I was fortunate to have nine different roles in my career, and I enjoyed each one of them equally,” said the off-spinning great in a conversation with The Hindu.

A member of the legendary Indian spin quartet that peaked in the 70s, Venkat also captained India in a Test series in England and at two World Cups. He was, among others, an administrator, selector, manager, coach, match-referee, a part of bio-mechanical panel, and a famous international umpire.

“I am the only one to captain one’s country at Lord’s and also umpire at the Mecca of cricket. I am immensely proud of that,” he said.

Venkat looked back with affection and happiness at his former spin partners, Erapalli Prasanna, Bishan Bedi, and Bhagwat Chandrasekar.

Great bonding

“Exchanging ideas with them was wonderful. When one of us had an off-day, the other would step up. We had great bonding.”

Venkat, who spun the ball sharply, was both parsimonious and attacking. There was this bite and bounce for him off the surface because of his height, high-arm action and work on the ball.

Venkat played a major role — he scalped 22, choking the run-fow and making inroads — in India’s sensational maiden Test series triumph in the West Indies over Garry Sobers’ formidable side in 1971.

Then, Venkat performed a crucial role as a foil for an inspired Chandrasekar as India ambushed England in England for its first Test-series win in the Old Blighty. Venkat gave skipper Ajit Wadekar control from one end, and also captured 13 wickets.

Changed dynamics

Venkat, though, is hesitant to compare eras. “There are some fine young spinners now. The dynamics of the game has changed.”

He said, “For instance, I have seen Sunil Gavaskar face some menacing West Indian fast bowlers at their peak on the quick Caribbean pitches. And when Gavaskar took on the Aussies at Perth, the pitch was real fast, not like now.”

He added, “Now, you cannot hold that against Sachin, because he did not get to face those bowlers on those wickets.”

Similarly, Venkat wonders what Don Bradman might have accomplished had he played on covered pitches.

Quest for perfection

Venkat’s was a quest for perfection — he was outstanding at gully — in the various roles he took up. “I did not reach perfection all the time, but I tried,” he said.

A complete cricketing personality Venkat certainly is. He is still only 75.