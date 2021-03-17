Cricket

Veda sizzles as Karnataka beats TN

Veda Krishnamurthy’s brilliant century (103, 81b, 14x4, 2x6) powered Karnataka to an 86-run win over Tamil Nadu in the BCCI women’s senior one-dayers (Elite Group E) on Wednesday. For Tamil Nadu, Arshi Choudhary (96) and M.S. Shailaja (56) shone.

The scores:

Vidarbha 165/9 in 50 overs (Bharti Fulmali 67, Sushmita Kumari 4/16) bt Himachal Pradesh 140 in 45.3 overs (Tanuja Kanwer 30, Nupur Kohale 4/19). Points: Vidarbha 4(12), HP 0(4).

Karnataka 294/6 in 50 overs (S. Shubha 60, Veda Krishnamurthy 103, Niki Prasad 39 n.o.) bt Tamil Nadu 208 in 48.3 overs (Arshi Choudhary 96, M.S. Shailaja 56, Niki Prasad 3/43).

Karnataka 4(12), TN 0(4).

Delhi 332/2 in 50 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 118, Vandana Chaturvedi 58, Neha Tanwar 93 n.o., Arushi Goel 46 n.o.) bt Meghalaya 47 in 31.5 overs (Lalita Sharma 3/12).

Delhi 4(4), Meghalaya 0(0).

