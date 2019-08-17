V.B. Chandrasekhar death | Dravid pays his last respects

Batting legend Rahul Dravid was among those who came here on Friday to have a last look at former India batsman V.B. Chandrasekhar who passed away on Thursday.

Theirs was an enduring friendship driven by mutual respect.

In his early days in the TNCA first division league, Dravid used to stay in VB’s house.

It was a day when scores of players, officials and friends came to have a final glimpse of VB at his home in Alwarpet.

There was a sense of shock all around after the much-loved cricketer took his own life.

Jovial as usual

Former India leg-spinner L. Sivaramakrishnan, who commentated with VB during the recent TNPL, said, “There was no change in his behaviour. He was jovial as usual. He was actually supposed to join us for the final.”

The departed cricketer’s mother, brothers and sisters will be landing here at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The body will be cremated at the Mylapore crematorium at 11 a.m.