Vasavada’s double ton puts Saurashtra in strong position to make another final

February 12, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Arpit Vasavada all but batted Karnataka out of the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

The skipper, who had played the rescue act on day three with Sheldon Jackson, gave his innings a match-winning halo on day four. The 34-year-old’s second First Class double-ton (202, 406b, 21x4, 1x6) helped Saurashtra take a first-innings lead of 120 after being 43 runs shy at the day’s start.

That left Karnataka with four sessions to level the score, set a target and bowl the visitors out. It managed the first task, raking up 123 runs after Tea. But the loss of four wickets, including those of Mayank Agarwal (55, 64, 5x4) and Manish Pandey (4, 13b), and a lead of just three runs makes the other two well-nigh impossible.

Saurashtra now has one foot in the summit clash, and only a miracle can deny it a third final appearance in four editions.

“I feel extremely happy to contribute in a way that we are in a good position,” Vasavada said. “ My game is to stay at the wicket and take singles and doubles. Really happy to have done that.”

Starting from an overnight 364 for four, Saurashtra was unhurried in the morning session. From 39 overs, only 109 runs were scored, but Vasavada and Chirag Jani (72, 149b, 5x4, 1x6) helped achieve the twin objective of securing the all-important first-innings lead and denying Karnataka time to force a win.

Vasavada eventually brought up his double-century with a hard-run double, emblematic of his side’s dogged resilience and perseverance. He was the ninth man out, playing pacer Vidwath Kaverappa (35.4-6-83-5) on to his stumps. But by then, the job was done.

Mayank, to his credit, didn’t let shoulders slump. Despite the early loss of R. Samarth and Devdutt Padikkal, he rebuilt the innings in the company of Nikin Jose (54 batting, 74b, 6x4) and accounted for a fine half-century (55, 64b, 5x4).

But Saurashtra often bowled to loaded leg-side fields, forcing the batters to reverse-sweep or go inside-out. It was no surprise that Mayank was out caught at long-off trying to go over the top. The knock left him nine short of the 1000-run mark for the season. It is likely to remain that way.

The scores: Karnataka — 1st innings: 407.

Saurashtra — 1st innings: Harvik Desai lbw b Koushik 33, Snell Patel b Kaverappa 0, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja b Kaverappa 22, Sheldon Jackson lbw b Gowtham 160, Arpit Vasavada b Kaverappa 202, Chirag Jani (run out) 72, Prerak Mankad lbw b Shreyas 8, Parth Bhut lbw b Shreyas 0, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Samarth b Kaverappa 6, Chetan Sakariya (not out) 2, Kushang Patel b Kaverappa 0; Extras (b-8, lb-9, w-4, nb-1): 22; Total (in 174.4 overs): 527.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-40, 3-92, 4-324, 5-466, 6-484, 7-484, 8-508, 9-527.

Karnataka bowling: Kaverappa 35.4-6-83-5, Koushik 32-9-79-1, Vyshak 31-5-114-0, Gowtham 46-8-115-1, Shreyas 29-2-113-2, R. Samarth 1-0-6-0.

Karnataka — 2nd innings: R. Samarth lbw b Sakariya 0, Mayank Agarwal c Sakariya b Dharmendrasinh 55, Devdutt Padikkal b Sakariya 7, Nikin Jose (batting) 54, Manish Pandey lbw b Bhut 4; Extras (lb-3): 3; Total (for four wkts. in 26.4 overs): 123.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-14, 3-114, 4-123.

Saurashtra bowling: Sakariya 4-0-24-2, Kushang 4-0-22-0, Mankad 1-0-6-0, Dharmendrasinh 9-1-27-1, Bhut 8.4-0-41-1.

At Indore: Bengal 448 & 279 for nine (Sudip Gharami 41, Anustup Majumdar 80, Shahbaz Ahmed 29, Pradipta Pramanik 60 batting, Saransh Jain 6/103) vs Madhya Pradesh 170.