Utilise the expertise of former players, says Rahul Dravid

NCA chief Rahul Dravid wants the expertise of former players to be used as much as possible in the State teams’ set-up.
The legendary India batsman made this suggestion while interacting with members of affiliated units during a webinar organised by the BCCI.
The secretaries and cricket operation heads of many State units joined a webinar which was attended by Dravid, BCCI-NCA head of Education Sujith Somasundar (also a former India ODI opener) and trainer Ashish Kaushik.
“Rahul never said that it was mandatory, but his suggestion to States was that we should try and use former players in their area of expertise,” said a secretary of one of the State units who attended the webinar. “If they can be integrated in the set-up, their experience and expertise will not go waste.”
According to the official, NCA was planning a two-phased training resumption — virtual and physical.
“Virtual training will be the way forward. In the current circumstances, it will be difficut for 25 to 30 players to train together. So the State team’s trainers and phyios will have to help players ‘virtually’, and a few can come and train physically phasewise,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath