USA begin T-20 World Cup with seven-wicket win over Canada

USA rode on Andries G'ous' 65 and Jones' unbeaten 40-ball knock to cruise home in 17.4 overs

Published - June 02, 2024 09:57 am IST - Dallas

PTI
United States’ Aaron Jones is congratulated by Canada’s Pargat Singh, second left, during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 1, 2024.

United States’ Aaron Jones is congratulated by Canada’s Pargat Singh, second left, during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Aaron Jones struck an unbeaten 94 as tournament co-hosts USA started the T20 World Cup with an easy seven-wicket win over Canada in a Group A battle of the debutants in Dallas.

Put to bat, Canada posted 194 for five.

In reply, USA rode on Andries G'ous' 65 and Jones' unbeaten 40-ball knock to cruise home in 17.4 overs. Jones smashed 10 sixes and four boundaries in his whirlwind innings.

Canada began their powerplay with a positive intent, with Navneet Dhaliwal (61) and Aaron Johnson (23) giving them an aggressive start. Thereafter, Nicholas Kirton's 31-ball 51 lifted the total.

However, USA, who are hosting the tournament along with the West Indies, completed the task without much fuss.

Brief Scores Canada: 194/5 in 20 overs (Navneet Dhaliwal 61, Nicholas Kirton 51) lost to USA 197/3 in 17.4 overs (Aaron Jones 94 not out, Andries Gous 65) by seven wickets.

