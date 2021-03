MUMBAI

17 March 2021 23:09 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has roped in Upstox, a digital brokerage firms, as an official partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL), set to begin on April 9.

Upstox, with more than 28 lakh customers on its online platform, becomes the first brokerage firm to be a BCCI/ IPL partner.

