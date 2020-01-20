Upendra’s double ton has Mumbai reeling

Upendra Yadav, the 23-year-old from Kanpur, entered the record books in style as the wicketkeeper-batsman’s unbeaten double hundred put Uttar Pradesh in firm control against a lacklustre Mumbai bowling on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group B tie.

Thanks to Upendra’s masterful 203 not out (239b, 27x4, 3x6), and his ability to bat with the tail, Uttar Pradesh declared its first innings at a gargantuan 625 for eight. Captain Ankit Rajpoot then struck twice towards the fag end to leave Mumbai reeling at 20 for two.

The day started on a bright note for Mumbai, with speedster Tushar Deshpande seeing the back of both overnight batsmen. Deshpande castled Akshadeep Nath with a yorker off the second ball of the day, before trapping left-hander Rinku Singh in front after changing the angle to around the wicket in the fifth over.

At 303 for six, Mumbai would have hoped to restrict UP to a total of 350. But Upendra’s onslaught, coupled with Mumbai’s timid display with the ball and in the field, resulted in UP’s last three wickets doubling its tally. Of the 322 runs UP scored in 68.3 overs since Rinku’s dismissal, Upendra amassed 195 in what was a chanceless knock.

Contrasting partnerships

His three contrasting partnerships for the seventh, eighth and ninth wickets — with Saurabh Kumar (44 off 47b, 8x4), Rajpoot (32 off 63b, 5x4, 1x6) and Yash Dayal (41 n.o., 68b, 5x4, 2x6) — took the game away from Mumbai in each of the three sessions. While Upendra played second fiddle to a flashy Saurabh, who survived two dropped chances before lobbing Royston Dias to square-leg, during their 73-run stand, he protected Rajpoot against Deshpande for much of their 119-run partnership after the captain was hit on the helmet early on.

Once Rajpoot departed after nicking offie Shashank Attarde behind the stumps, he gave Dayal confidence while going on a rampage during their unbroken 131-run partnership. His 27th four, a cut off Dias, was followed with a deserving burst of celebration and an impending declaration.

Rajpoot then took over and further compounded Mumbai’s misery in the last half hour.

The scores: Uttar Pradesh — 1st innings: Almas Shaukat c Mulani b Parkar 22, Aryan Juyal lbw b Parkar 17, Umang Sharma b Dias 2, Akshdeep Nath b Deshpande 115, Mohammad Saif c Tare b Dias 42, Rinku Singh lbw b Deshpande 84, Upendra Yadav (not out) 203, Saurabh Kumar c Sarfaraz b Dias 44, Ankit Rajpoot c Tare b Attarde 32, Yash Dayal (not out) 41; Extras (b-4, lb-10, nb-4, w-5): 23; Total (for eight wkts. dec., 159.3 overs): 625.

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-48, 3-48, 4-144, 5-281, 6-303, 7-375, 8-494.

Mumbai bowling: Deshpande 29-4-135-2, Dias 30.3-7-103-3, Parkar 23-3-108-2, Mulani 38-5-125-0, Attarde 23-1-86-1, Lad 12-0-39-0, Sarfaraz 4-0-15-0.

Mumbai — 1st innings: Jay Bista c Shaukat b Rajpoot 3, Bhupen Lalwani (batting) 6, Shashank Attarde c Saif b Rajpoot 9, Hardik Tamore (batting) 1; Extra (lb-1): 1; Total (for two wkts., 7 overs): 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-16.

Uttar Pradesh bowling: Rajpoot 4-0-15-2, Dayal 3-2-4-0.