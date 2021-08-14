Unmukt Chand calls it a day

Unmukt Chand.

He skippered India to U-19 World Cup triumph in 2012

Unmukt Chand, who led India to Under-19 World Cup glory in 2012 but struggled to replicate the success at the senior level, announced his retirement from all forms of the game on the social media on Friday.

Unmukt, who was the man-of-the-match in the under-19 final for his unbeaten 111, thanked the BCCI and described winning the World Cup as the biggest moment of his life.

Unmukt, who played for Delhi and also captained Uttarakhand, played 67 First-Class matches, amassing 3,379 runs, with eight hundreds and 16 fifties.

However, he never had that breakthrough Ranji or IPL season that could have catapulted him to the next level.