‘Unfortunate to end up in U.A.E. early,’ says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hopes for a secure bio-bubble

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli stated that COVID-19 has thrown the cricket schedule out of gear, and that “anything can happen”.

Kohli arrived in UAE for the second leg of the IPL a few days earlier that planned, after the fifth Test between India and England was called off. The final Test at Manchester took the hit after members of the Indian contingent, including head coach Ravi Shastri, tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is unfortunate that we had to end up here (in UAE) early, but with COVID-19, things are very uncertain. Anything can happen at any time.

Hopefully we will be able to maintain a good, strong, and secure environment, and have a quality IPL,” Kohli said in a RCB Bold Diaries video.

Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj - both of whom travelled from Manchester to Dubai via a chartered flight - will serve a quarantine period of six days before joining the RCB squad for training.