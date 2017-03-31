Underachievers Daredevils bank on star fast bowlers

Strengths

Delhi Daredevils spent big on getting two world-class fast bowlers in South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Pat Cummins. Daredevils’ fast bowling is in good hands, with the experienced Zaheer Khan leading the way, and Mohammed Shami returning from injury. The squad has plenty of allrounders, including Chris Morris, Angelo Mathews and Carlos Brathwaite. Corey Anderson is also there as a batting allrounder. The squad also has some attacking wicketkeeper-batsmen in Sam Billings and Under-19 and Delhi star Rishabh Pant. Shreyas Iyer will be one to look out for among the Indian batsmen, following his good performances in the Ranji Trophy and his double-century against the visiting Australians in a warm-up game. Daredevils, who have underachieved for several seasons now, have the big names to help turn their fortunes around.

Weaknesses

Daredevils have been hit by the absence of two South African players, JP Duminy and Quinton de Kock, just days before the IPL is to begin. Duminy withdrew for personal reasons, while de Kock, their opening batsman and wicketkeeper, fractured his finger in a Test match against New Zealand recently. Duminy has been an important batsman for the team, and is currently the fifth-highest scorer for the franchise. Daredevils suffered last season for making too any unnecessary changes to their line-up – as many as 35 changes across the 14 matches – so they need to ensure more consistency in selection. Zaheer will continue to lead the side, but at 38, would he still have it in him to lead the bowling attack?

Big purchases at the 2017 auction (in INR)

Kagiso Rabada (5 crore), Pat Cummins (4.5 crore), Angelo Mathews (2 crore), Corey Anderson (1 crore), M Ashwin (1 crore)

Squad

Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Zaheer Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Pratyush Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chama Milind, M Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Quinton de Kock, Angelo Mathews, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson

Coach: Rahul Dravid

How they finished in 2016

Daredevils finished sixth in IPL 2016, with 14 points. After faring poorly in their opening game, they won five out of their next six games. Then they went downhill, winning just one out of their next five matches and were on the brink of elimination for the playoffs. A win against Sunrisers Hyderabad kept their hopes alive and they needed to win their final match to qualify for the playoffs. That final match against Royal Challengers Bangalore didn’t go their way, and so Daredevils were left to rue another underwhelming season.

Availability of foreign players

The South African players, Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada are likely to leave for their tour of England shortly before the IPL ends. Carlos Brathwaite’s availability for the full season is also in doubt, with West Indies currently hosting Pakistan. New Zealand will be playing a tri-series in Ireland in May, so Corey Anderson may miss out towards the end.

Likely XI for the first match

Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair, Sam Billings, Angelo Mathews, Chris Morris, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan (capt), Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami