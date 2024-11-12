 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Under new captain Badoni, Delhi looks to return to winning ways
Premium

Host will look to put in a much better show against Jharkhand than it did against Chandigarh last week, where a wretched display led to a nine-wicket defeat

Published - November 12, 2024 11:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Vivek Krishnan
Fresh start: Ayush Badoni, who was elevated to the leadership role four games into Delhi’s campaign, will look for a turn in fortunes. | Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Fresh start: Ayush Badoni, who was elevated to the leadership role four games into Delhi’s campaign, will look for a turn in fortunes. | Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Can a change in captain bring a change in fortune?

Delhi will hope so when it faces off against Jharkhand in a Group-D Ranji Trophy contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Wednesday. Having sacked Himmat Singh as captain and elevated Ayush Badoni to the leadership role four games into the campaign, the host needs to put in a much better show than it did against Chandigarh last week where a wretched display led to a nine-wicket defeat. It is currently fourth in Group-D with 11 points from four games.

The problems seem to be manifold. At the GMSSS ground in Chandigarh, with the exception of Yash Dhull in the first innings, Delhi’s batters did not show the nous needed to negotiate a turning track and register a substantial score. Badoni had done the hard work in the first essay, but after having raced to a run-a-ball 49, he was unable to resist the urge of playing a big shot and fell to left-arm spinner Nishunk Birla. If he is to start on the right note as captain, he will need to produce with the bat against Jharkhand.

While Himmat has been relieved of captaincy duties, it is equally imperative for Delhi that the 28-year-old finds his fluency in the middle-order. In four matches this season, his returns have been underwhelming – 182 runs in six innings at 30.33. There are also concerns in the spin department. Off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen and left-arm spinner Shivank Vashisth were subpar on a helpful surface in Chandigarh, let down by their lack of accuracy as much as anything else. Both have been dropped for this game.

If Delhi still has the upper hand, it is because Jharkhand is two spots below at sixth with just seven points. With Ishan Kishan unavailable following his involvement in India A’s tour of Australia, the onus lies on stand-in skipper Virat Singh to rise to the occasion. The 26-year-old is the team’s leading run-getter this season with 254 runs at 42.33.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.