Under-19 World Cup warm-up | Harnoor on song

PROVIDENCE

12 January 2022 22:21 IST

Leads the charge with unbeaten 100

Opener Harnoor Singh's unbeaten 100 negated Cooper Connolly's 117 as India mauled Australia by nine wickets in a warm-up game ahead of the Under-19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Australia posted 268 in 49.2 overs. Hanooor led India's charge with his century that had 16 fours. He was well supported by Shaik Rasheed, who scored 72.

Both players retired hurt but captain Yash Dull (50 not out) took the side past the finish line with 15 balls to spare.

The scores: Australia 268 in 49.2 overs (Cooper Connolly 117, Tobias Snell 35, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3/53, Ravi Kumar 4/34) lost to India 269/1 in 47.3 overs (Harnoor Singh 100 retd. hurt, Shaik Rasheed 72 retd. hurt, Yash Dhull 50 n.o.).