Under-19 World Cup | Harnoor, Angkrish shine as India posts 307

Opener Harnoor Singh (88) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (79) guided a virus-hit India to a mammoth 307 for five against Ireland in an Under-19 World Cup game in which it barely managed a playing XI.

With six of the players, including skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Sheikh Rasheed, forced into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, Harnoor and Angriksh stitched together a 164-run stand. Harnoor hit 12 fours in his 101-ball knock while Angkrish stroked 10 boundaries and two sixes in his 79-ball innings.

Nishant Sidhu, who led the side, hit 36 and shared a 64-run stand with Raj Bawa (42). Rajvardhan Hangargekar hit five sixes, including a hat-trick of maximums in the last over, in his fiery 16-ball 39-run unbeaten cameo that took India past 300-run mark.

The scores:

Tuesday:

England 320/7 in 50 overs (George Thomas 52, Tom Prest 93, William Luxton 41, George Bell 57, Kairav Sharma 3/51) bt Canada 214 in 48.1 overs (Gurnek Johal Singh 44, Joshua Boyden 4/44, Tom Prest 3/38, Jacob Bethell 3/45).

South Africa 231/9 in 50 overs (Dewald Brevis 104, Juma Miyaji 3/33, Pascal Murungi 3/58) bt Uganda 110 in 33.4 overs.

Afghanistan 200 in 38.2 overs (Suliman Safi 62, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai 45, Rasan Kevau 3/23, Katenalaki Singi 4/18) bt PNG 65 in 20.5 overs (Izharulhaq Naveed 3/14).


