U-19 World Cup final | England wins toss, elects to bat against India

India's Under-19 player Ravi Kumar celebrates after taking a wicket during the U-19 World Cup final against England in North Sound, Antigua on February 5, 2022. Twitter/@cricketworldcup

North Sound (Antigua)

05 February 2022 18:33 IST

Both India and England are playing an unchanged side in the title clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

England captain Tom Prest won an important toss and elected to bat against India in the final of the U-19 World Cup in North Sound on Saturday.

Both India and England are playing an unchanged side in the title clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The two finalists set up the summit showdown without losing a match.

Advertising

Advertising

Teams:

India U-19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana (w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U-19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden.