Cricket

U-19 World Cup final | England wins toss, elects to bat against India

India's Under-19 player Ravi Kumar celebrates after taking a wicket during the U-19 World Cup final against England in North Sound, Antigua on February 5, 2022. Twitter/@cricketworldcup  

England captain Tom Prest won an important toss and elected to bat against India in the final of the U-19 World Cup in North Sound on Saturday.

Both India and England are playing an unchanged side in the title clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The two finalists set up the summit showdown without losing a match.

Teams:

India U-19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana (w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U-19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2022 7:49:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/under-19-world-cup-final-between-england-and-india-at-antigua/article38383574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY