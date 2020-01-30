Under-19 World Cup | Bangladesh defeats South Africa, enters semifinals

Bangladesh dished out a clinical all-round performance to beat hosts South Africa by 104 runs and enter the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Thursday.

Asked to bat, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from opener Tanzid Hasan (80 off 84 balls), Shahadat Hossain (74 off 76) and Towhid Hridoy (51 off 73) to post a competitive 261 for five.

The South Africans were below par with the ball as two out of five Bangladesh wickets came through run-outs.

Off-spinner Pheko Moletsane (2/41) and Tiaan van Vuuren (1/46) were the only wicket-takers for the home team.

Rakibul picks up five

South Africa was no better with the bat also as left-arm orthodox bowler Rakibul Hasan returned with impressive figures of five for 19 while Tanzim Hasan Sakib scalped two wickets to bowl the hosts out for 157 in 42.3 overs.

Middle-order batsman Luke Beaufort top-scored for South Africa with a 91-ball 60, while opener Jonathan Bird made 35 but their contributions were not enough to see the hosts through.

Fanning penalised

Australia opener Sam Fanning has been penalised with two demerit points for making a deliberate elbow contact with Indian pacer Akash Singh during the quarterfinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup at Potchefstroom, South Africa.

According to a statement released by the ICC, Fanning has been been found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The scores: Bangladesh 261/5 in 50 overs (Tanzid Hasan 85, Towhid Hridoy 51, Shahadat Hossain 74 n.o.) bt South Africa 157 in 42.3 overs (Jonathan Bird 35, Luke Beaufort 60, Rakibul Hasan 5/19).