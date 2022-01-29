Under-19 WC | India’s virus-hit warriors return for quarterfinal

Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Osbourn (Antigua)

29 January 2022 02:49 IST

Take on holder Bangladesh today

COVID-hit India will be bolstered by the return of key players, including skipper Yash Dhull, when the record four-time champion meets holder Bangladesh in the third quarterfinal of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup here on Saturday.

Most of the half a dozen India players, who were affected by the dreaded virus, have recovered and are set to feature in the crucial clash.

However, Nishant Sindhu, who was stand-in captain of the team, has tested positive and will miss the match. He will be replaced by Aneeshwar Gautam in the squad.

Six players — Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh — had returned positive tests before the Ireland game. All of them are available for Saturday’s game.