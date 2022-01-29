Under-19 WC | Afghanistan stuns Lanka

Sets up semifinal clash against England

Afghanistan edged out Sri Lanka by four runs to make the semifinals of the Under-19 World Cup on Thursday.

The odds were stacked against the Afghans when they posted just 134 board after Sri Lanka put them in. But Afghanistan produced a superb performance with the ball to bowl Sri Lanka out for 130 in 46 overs.

Sri Lanka skipper Dunith Wellalage (34, 61b) looked like he would pull his team over the line, but it was not meant to be. Vinuja Ranpul returned magnificent figures of five for 10.

The scores: Afghanistan 134 in 47.1 overs (Allah Noor 25, Abdul Hadi 37, Noor Ahmad 30; Vinuja Ranpul 5/10, Dunuth Wellalage 3/36) bt Sri Lanka 130 in 46 overs (Wellalage 34).