Under-19 Asia Cup | India and Bangladesh in semifinals after group match called off due to COVID-19

Representational image. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the semifinals of the U-19 Asia Cup after the group-deciding match involving the latter team and Sri Lanka was called off due to COVID-19 infection of two officials here on Tuesday.

The semifinal will be played on Thursday.

As many as 32.4 overs were already bowled before the final Group B match of the tournament was cancelled following COVID-19 positive results of two officials.

"Asian Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board can confirm that the final Group B match of ACC Under 19 Asia Cup scheduled for play today has been called off," Asian Cricket Council said in a statement.

"It is confirmed that two Officials have tested positive for COVID-19. The Officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols.

"All personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results are returned."

Sent in to bat, Ariful Islam (19) and Md Fahim (27) were at the crease with Bangladesh at 130 for 4 in 32.4 overs when the match was called off.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had already qualified for the semifinals and the match was to decide the group winner and runners-up.

Due to its superior run rate, Bangladesh finished at the top and will meet India in their semifinal on December 30.

In the other semifinal, Sri Lanka will clash with Pakistan.


