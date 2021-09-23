Uncertainty over Rohit and Hardik continues for Mumbai Indians

Galvanised Kolkata Knight Riders primed to take on MI

It has been one of the most lopsided contests in the Indian Premier League. But, besides planning to continue its domination over Kolkata Knight Riders, with a 22-6 head-to-head record in its favour, the Mumbai Indians camp would be fretting over the availability of two of its key members — captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Neither the stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard nor head coach Mahela Jayawardene spelt out what kind of “niggles” were the two carrying.

Boult stays guarded

Trent Boult, the left-arm pacer, continued the trend by remaining guarded about the duo’s injury.

“They are both recovering very well. In terms of their selection for the next game, I’m not too sure what’s going on there. But day by day, they are improving,” Boult said on Thursday.

“They are obviously two vital players in the XI for Mumbai. And we are desperate to get them back.”

KKR, meanwhile, would be looking forward to maintain its momentum after rolling over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Should the KKR bowling unit repeat its heroics against an under-pressure MI batting line-up, it can hope for a rare victory against the five-time champion.